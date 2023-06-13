Nick Cannon Calls Out ‘Dish Nation’ For Spreading Rumors About His Family

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The longtime industry insider says the gossip show is getting canceled.

It is no secret that Nick Cannon has a dozen children by six different women. The television personality constantly speaks about his ever-growing family.

Speculation that Nick Cannon plans to start a band, à la The Jackson 5, with his children spread across the internet this week. The online gossip also claimed Nick’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, put a stop to the potential musical group.

“Not Nick Cannon trying to be the next Joe Jackson 😳. Rumor has it that the #WildNOut creator had dreams of starting a band with his 11 kids, but Mariah Carey, who shares twins Monroe and Morocco with him, isn’t having it!” read a tweet from the Dish Nation Twitter account.

Not Nick Cannon trying to be the next Joe Jackson 😳



Rumor has it that the #WildNOut creator had dreams of starting a band with his 11 kids, but Mariah Carey, who shares twins Monroe and Morocco with him, isn't having it! #DishFam, what are your thoughts on this? #dishnation pic.twitter.com/K9OjerfCtx — Dish Nation (@DishNation) June 12, 2023

The Daily Cannon Presenter Has Words For Dish Nation’s Crew

Nick Cannon got wind of the tabloid news show’s post. The 42-year-old host of Fox’s The Masked Singer competition series addressed Dish Nation while also promoting his own The Daily Cannon.

“Don’t tell me y’all are dumb enough to believe this too!? LOL I thought y’all had real credible producers over there @DishNation,” wrote Cannon on Twitter. “It’s all love though, @DailyCannonShow is coming for that slot, so if any of the good producers over there need a job holla at me!”

Nick Cannon also added, “@DishNation is about to get canceled, sadly. Just had a few closed-door meetings in NY. Gonna try my best to hire as many of the good people over there for a few of my various shows.”

Don’t tell me y’all are dumb enough to believe this too!? LOL I thought y’all had real credible producers over there @DishNation it’s all Love though, @DailyCannonShow is coming for that slot, so if any of the good producers over there need a job Holla at me! https://t.co/FHrCyeeAoQ — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) June 12, 2023

@DishNation is about to get canceled, sadly. Just had a few closed door meetings in NY. Gonna try my best to hire as many of the good people over there for a few of my various shows. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) June 13, 2023

Nick Cannon Chats About Pop Culture Gossip On His Own Amp Show

The Daily Cannon launched on the Amp app on April 24. That new hosting gig joined previous Nick Cannon-led programs like Wild ‘N Out and America’s Got Talent. His self-titled daytime TV talk show ended after one season.

“Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment, and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make The Daily Cannon a show you don’t want to miss,” said Cannon in April.

Dish Nation began airing nationwide in 2012. The show has featured radio personalities such as Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, and Gary With Da Tea. Hip Hop artist DaBrat, reality show veteran Porshia Williams, and comedian Sherri Shepherd starred on the show too. Two years ago, Fox renewed Dish Nation through the 2022-2023 season.