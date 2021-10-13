Nicki Minaj Blasts TikToker Pablo The Don Over Blackfishing Controversy

The leader of the Barbz is worried about getting dragged on social media.

Nicki Minaj once again finds her name in news headlines for negative reasons. Following the #BallGate and #SurvivingThePettys scandals, Minaj is now catching heat for supposedly justifying blackfishing.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj defended her “Boyz” collaborator Jesy Nelson after the former Little Mix member was accused of darkening her skin as a way to imitate Black women. This was not the first time social media users called out Nelson for appropriating Black culture.

Nicki Minaj also threw shade at Leigh-Anne Pinnock during her Instagram Live session with Jesy Nelson. Minaj suggested the Little Mix singer of Barbadian and Jamaican ancestry was jealous of Nelson.

Enter Pablo The Don. The self-described music/culture critic addressed the Jesy Nelson situation on his TikTok page which has over 150,000 followers.

Pablo The Don shared a video where they said, “You will never ever catch me on Beyoncé’s internet airing out a Black woman in defense of a white woman when the topic of conversation is blackfishing and how racist that is.”

Nicki Minaj got wind of Pablo The Don’s commentary and jumped into their comment section to respond. Hollywood Unlocked posted screenshots of what Minaj had to say on the social media platform.

Nicki Minaj Expresses Concerns About Getting Dragged Online

“[Shut the f### up]. Once again trying to get selective outrage from your followers. The TOPIC WASN’T [BLACKFISHING],” wrote Nicki Minaj.

The 38-year-old rapper added, “YALL LOVE USING THESE TRIGGER WORDS TO GET [PEOPLE] BULLIED & TO HAVE [PEOPLE] DRAG ME. YOU WERE PROBABLY BULLIED A LOT TOO. YOU MAKE VIDS IN YOUR BEDROOM 😌.”

For the record, Nicki Minaj faced significant backlash online for supporting Jesy Nelson and dissing Leigh-Anne Pinnock before Pablo The Don addressed the issue. Even some of Minaj’s fans were bothered by her actions.

The criticism directed at Nicki Minaj was widespread, especially after Jesy Nelson admitted Leigh-Anne Pinnock expressed concerns to her then-bandmate about skin darkening before the “Boyz” video was released.

Pablo The Don responded to Nicki Minaj’s reaction to his video. The 25-year-old influencer tweeted, “[Minaj] really tried to imply I was bullied a lot [because] I’m fat. 😩 Not poorly concealed fatphobia.😂 I ain’t mention her, tag her, nothing. She was looking for the coverage. She’s happy about it but gotta pretend to be mad.”

love you all I am fine. thank you for being 10 toes for the boi who makes videos from their bedroom. one day we will make videos from the australian outback! pic.twitter.com/rWhNZG6Wpe — Pablo, The Don (they/them)✨ (@pablotheedon) October 12, 2021

She really tried to imply I was bullied a lot bc I’m fat😩 not poorly concealed fatphobia😂 I ain’t mention her, tag her nothing. She was looking for the coverage. She happy about it but gotta pretend to be mad. — Pablo, The Don (they/them)✨ (@pablotheedon) October 12, 2021