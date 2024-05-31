Nicki Minaj’s Second Amsterdam Show Canceled Following Drug Possession Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Trinidadian-born Hip-Hop star will not return to Holland for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Fans of Nicki Minaj in Amsterdam, the Netherlands will not see the America-based recording artist perform at her scheduled second tour stop in the city. Minaj’s June 2 show has been canceled.

Dutch promoter Mojo confirmed the cancelation on its website. The news comes after Amsterdam Police Department officials detained Nicki Minaj on May 25 for alleged possession of marijuana.

“Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place. Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale,” reads a statement on mojo.nl.

The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” hit Amsterdam on May 23. Minaj had to postpone her May 25 tour stop in Manchester, England following the arrest in the Netherlands which the rapper livestreamed on social media.

While Nicki Minaj faced difficulties during the European run, the “Everybody” performer recently announced additional dates for North America. The tour’s second leg will hit New York, Los Angeles and other locales.

Minaj has already made history with the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” The Queens, New York representative set a record for female rappers by grossing more than $67 million for the trek so far.

Minaj released the Pink Friday 2 studio LP on December 8, 2023. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the album as platinum in March 2024. The Pink Friday 2 single “FTCU” also achieved platinum certification.