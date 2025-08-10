Nicki Minaj, Dez Bryant Make Nice After Threats, $10M Offer To Fight It Out

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant ended their feud after explosive tweets, a $10M fight offer, and personal shots about their pasts.

Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant finally called a timeout on their back-and-forth after things got real ugly, real fast—including a $10 million fight offer and some personal jabs that hit way below the belt.

The whole thing blew up when Bryant, a former NFL wideout, clapped back at some comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about his past deals with Roc Nation.

That’s when Nicki jumped in, dragging her beef with Jay-Z’s company into the mix and throwing shots in every direction.

Nicki tweeted, “Hey, it’s Nicki Minaj. How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own. All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAY-Z & THE ALLEGED RACIST DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO. I hope you fully understand the rules. It’s your turn.”

All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAYZ & THE ALLEGED RACIST

DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO.

I hope you fully understand the rules.

It’s your turn. https://t.co/umF5X395yZ pic.twitter.com/bk8nhxYApV — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 4, 2025

From there, it spiraled. Nicki brought up Dez’s 2012 domestic violence case involving his mom, which he’s always denied. Dez fired back by bringing up Nicki’s husband, Kenneth,Petty’s sex offender status.

Then Nicki took it all the way left by offering a $10 million cash prize for Dez to fight her man.

She posted, “$10 million cash to fight my husband \@dezbryant. Since you like fighting.” Dez didn’t hold back either, replying, “I’ll stomp that dude in front of you.”

For a minute, it looked like things might get uglier. But surprisingly, Dez hit the brakes and came with an apology on X.

“On some G s###.. \@nickiminaj, I really don’t like the misunderstanding we had between each other.. I apologize for bringing up your husband’s past..it’s a shame only negative things make headlines between two black people who have much influence on our community. I’m at war every day with myself to better myself for my kids and the kids who are watching me, and the last thing I wanna do is argue over some stupid s**t. I pray for peace and positivity your way.”

The Lord will grant you peace, Dez.

Nothing makes me respect someone more, than a public display of accountability.



I accept your apology.

I apologize as well— if I offended you.



If you still wanna do that fight, lmk. He def got them hands😩



🙏🏽 seriously tho, all the best https://t.co/xeMaV6GGX4 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 10, 2025

Nicki kept it cool and classy with her reply: “Apology accepted, Dez. Let’s keep it positive. Wishing you and your family well.”

Both sides are back in their corners and trying to keep things peaceful—for now.