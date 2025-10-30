Nicki Minaj Ignites Political Debate By Amplifying Donald Trump’s Granddaughter’s TikTok Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj spotlighted Kai Trump’s viral TikTok dance to her remixed songs amid the rapper’s recent industry disputes and album cancellation drama.

Nicki Minaj amplified a viral TikTok video featuring President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump and her friend Emma Markin dancing to a remix of her hit songs “Beez In the Trap” and “What’s Up?” by Linda Perry.

The Hip-Hop superstar shared the clip on her social media platform with three emojis: a frowning face, laughing face and heart. The video shows the 17-year-old Kai Trump and Markin performing a popular dance trend to the remixed track.

Minaj’s decision to spotlight the video comes amid recent industry turbulence for the rapper, who just two weeks ago threatened to cancel her upcoming sixth studio album originally slated for March 2026.

The “Pink Friday 2” artist cited disputes with Roc Nation and tagged Jay-Z in posts suggesting industry sabotage before later announcing her “Billionaire Barbie” era and hinting that album plans were back on track.

The social media post drew mixed reactions from fans, with some users commenting on what they perceived as political implications.

“MAGA BARBZ OUR TIME HAS COME!” one user said, while another wrote: “Idk why the comments are mad at her for reposting this when she literally reposts everyone who does the trend…ya’ll acting like she is reposting Donald Trump…this is a child…why should a child suffer for her grandpa’s behavior?

She will do wtf she wants to do.”

This marks another intersection between Nicki Minaj and Republican political figures. Earlier this year, the rapper interacted with Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on X after receiving online threats.

“Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately,” Luna said in response on X. “Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon @nickiminaj.”

Kai Trump has built a substantial social media following, with 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, and regularly posts content showcasing her golf skills and family moments.

The teenager announced Tuesday her plans to make her LPGA Tour debut in November at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge tournament at Pelican Golf Club.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be making my LPGA Tour debut in November at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge,” she said in a video posted on X. “It has been a dream of mine to compete at the professional level, and I’d like to thank the Pelican Golf Club for the invitation.”