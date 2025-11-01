Nicki Minaj Thanks Trump For Taking Nigeria’s Christian Crisis Seriously

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj publicly thanked Donald Trump for highlighting the deadly persecution of Christians in Nigeria and urged her followers to keep them in their prayers.

Nicki Minaj praised Donald Trump on social media after the former president issued a public statement condemning the violence against Christians in Nigeria and pledging U.S. support for religious freedom abroad.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday, calling attention to the crisis: “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” and stating that “thousands of Christians are being killed” by radical Islamist groups. He added, “The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries.”

Nicki Minaj responded on X with a message of appreciation, writing that Trump’s words made her “feel a deep sense of gratitude.” She continued, “We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion.”

The rapper, who has been increasingly vocal about her Christian beliefs, added, “We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror and it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to the president and his team for taking this seriously.”

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz commended Nicki Minaj for using her platform to bring attention to the issue. “Using your platform to speak out in defense of the Christians being persecuted in Nigeria,” Waltz said, “we cannot allow this to continue.”

Violence against Christians in Nigeria has escalated in recent years, with entire villages destroyed and worshippers killed during church services.

Mark Walker, Trump’s nominee for ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, estimates that between 4,000 and 8,000 Christians are murdered annually by extremist groups such as ISWAP and Islamist Fulani militias.

Trump also announced plans to designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” under the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act. That label applies to governments that have “engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

The House Appropriations Committee has called Nigeria “the most dangerous nation on Earth to follow Christ” and said it will resume investigations into the crisis after the current U.S. government shutdown ends.

Nicki Minaj ended her post by asking her followers to “lift them up in prayer,” referencing persecuted Christians around the world.

She has recently shared more about her spiritual journey with her 130 million followers, often posting faith-based messages.