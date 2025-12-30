Nigerian President Delivers Heartbreaking News About Anthony Joshua Car Crash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally called Anthony Joshua to offer condolences after the crash killed two close friends.

Anthony Joshua received devastating news delivered by Nigeria’s president after a car crash killed two of his closest friends and trainers.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally called the British boxer to offer condolences for the deaths of Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif” Ayodele. The crash happened on December 29 on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when Joshua’s black Lexus SUV hit a broken-down truck.

Police say the driver lost control after a tire burst while the vehicle was speeding and trying to pass another car. Joshua was sitting in the back seat when the accident occurred. He suffered minor injuries and is now stable in a Nigerian hospital.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the SUV was “traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit” before the crash. Tinubu said he spoke directly with Joshua about the tragic losses.

“I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her,” the president said. “She was deeply appreciative of the call. May God strengthen the families and grant repose to the souls of the departed.”

Sina Ghami worked as Joshua’s exercise rehabilitation coach for over 10 years. He co-founded Evolve Gym and had just posted photos from his trip to Nigeria on Instagram before the crash. Kevin “Latif” Ayodele served as Joshua’s personal trainer and longtime friend.

Joshua’s last social media post before the accident showed him playing table tennis with Latif. The video captured the two friends enjoying a friendly game together, making the loss even more heartbreaking.

The boxer was in Nigeria for personal reasons following his recent knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19. Joshua dropped Paul in the sixth round of their highly anticipated fight at the Kaseya Center. The bout drew 33 million global viewers on Netflix and earned Joshua a reported $92 million payday.

Jake Paul posted his reaction to the news of the crash on social media.

“Life is much more important than boxing,” Paul said. “I am praying for the lost lives, AJ, and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

The crash investigation continues as authorities examine the exact circumstances that led to the tire burst and loss of control.