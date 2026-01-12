Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes Joke About Michael B. Jordan Mortifies His Mother

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donna Jordan’s eye roll and drink sip after Nikki Glaser’s raunchy joke about her son, Michael B. Jordan, became a Golden Globes viral hit.

Donna Jordan became an unexpected viral sensation at the 2026 Golden Globes when her reaction to host Nikki Glaser and her risqué joke about her son went viral across social media platforms.

Nikki Glaser delivered what many considered the evening’s most memorable moment during her opening monologue when she made a sexually suggestive comment about Michael B. Jordan and his dual roles in the horror film Sinners.

Glaser referenced Jordan’s performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s latest project, saying she was excited to see two Michael B. Jordans on screen because it made her think “Nikki B. Jerkin'” – a crude play on words that sent the Beverly Hilton audience into laughter.

Glaser quickly acknowledged her mistake after delivering the joke, telling the audience, “I’m sorry, Michael. Why did I make that joke? I know your mom. I’m so sorry. I should not have said that to you! That should’ve been a DM, my mistake.”

It's safe to safe, Nikki Glaser was a fan of Michael B. Jordan playing twins in 'Sinners.' 😭 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/X3odCphCTW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 12, 2026

The camera immediately cut to Jordan sitting beside his mother, who served as his date for the prestigious awards ceremony, capturing her genuine reaction in real time.

Donna Jordan’s response was picture-perfect television gold: she raised her eyebrows, rolled her eyes slightly and took a deliberate sip from her drink while maintaining a composed but clearly uncomfortable expression.

Her son Michael couldn’t help but hide his face and laugh at the awkward situation, creating a split-screen moment.

Michael B. Jerkin omg 💀 — T 🫧 (@theotricality) January 12, 2026

Twitter exploded with comments about the exchange, with one user writing, “Is this meant to be funny? Is it meant to be shock value? Is it done for views? Just seems over sexualised and crude to me. Imagine if the gender roles were reversed. Guy is probably getting cancelled man.”

Another said, “She definitely likes it blk.”

Before the ceremony began, Donna Jordan had spoken proudly about her son’s dedication to his craft and the meaningful messages he tries to convey through his work, making the contrast with Glaser’s crude humor even more stark.

Sinners earned seven Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Jordan’s dual performance.

The movie took home two awards for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Score – Motion Picture.

This wasn’t the first time the Jordan family found themselves at the center of awards-show buzz, as Michael had gone viral at the Critics Choice Awards just one week earlier for his stoic facial expression during Timothée Chalamet’s emotional acceptance speech.