Nino Breeze Walks Free After $200K Bail In Marijuana Case

Nino Breeze returned home for the holidays after posting bond in a federal marijuana case tied to alleged distribution plans.

Nino Breeze landed in federal custody earlier this week in Tampa after authorities charged the Maybach Music Group signee with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, but made it back home just in time for Christmas.

The Florida rapper, whose legal name has not been disclosed, turned himself in Monday to U.S. Marshals at the federal courthouse in Tampa, according to his attorneys Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin.

The legal team confirmed he was granted release following a bond hearing, during which he agreed to post $100,000 in cash and to pledge another $100,000 in property as collateral.

During the hearing, the presiding judge acknowledged Breeze’s growing musical momentum and urged him to continue building on his success.

His attorneys told TMZ,

“Nino will be home for Christmas” and “we look forward to examining the evidence to reach a fruitful resolution through trial,” and they were right.

Back in 2016, he cut a deal in federal court and landed a six-year, six-month prison sentence. The case tied him to guns used alongside drug activity and illegal firearm possession as a convicted felon.

Investigators later said Nin Breeze was moving marijuana by mail from California to Florida. Authorities tracked at least 50 packages linked to the operation. By the end, police estimated more than 230 pounds of marijuana had been shipped, worth roughly $1 million, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

When police searched his home, they found more than 20 pounds of marijuana. They also recovered three firearms and over 50 rounds of ammunition.

Officers seized more than $86,000 in cash during the search, and a $55,000 diamond watch was also found, even though he was unemployed at the time.