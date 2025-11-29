NLE The Great Tries To Destroy “YB Better” Meme In New NBA YoungBoy Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa ignited the beef by dropping Hello Revenge, a blistering diss that hit YoungBoy with direct shots.

NLE Choppa has officially declared war on NBA YoungBoy with the release of his scorching new diss track “Hello Revenge,” dropping Thursday night (November 28) as the latest salvo in Hip-Hop’s most heated beef of 2025.

The Memphis rapper, now performing under the moniker NLE The Great, delivered a vicious four-minute assault that directly targets the Baton Rouge star with surgical precision.

Directed by Bryson Potts and Travis Payne, the accompanying music video serves as a visual exclamation point to what many are calling the most aggressive diss track of the year.

“Rap went dead, I’ma bring it back alive/N####, I’m the truth, but the devil is a lie/YB, Louis V. belt to his spine/Anybody with him better get hiim before he cross the line, n####,” NLE The Great spits with venomous intensity on the track.

The “Louis V. belt to his spine” reference appears to refer to October’s “KO” music video, where the “Shotta Flow” hitmaker was seen striking an NBA YoungBoy lookalike with a belt in a shocking visual that sent shockwaves through social media.

But NLE The Great didn’t stop there.

He directly addressed the viral “YB better” meme that YoungBoy’s loyal fanbase has weaponized across social platforms.

“They say, ‘YB better,’ who? I’m the proof that ain’t a statement/They was putting me at two, hmm, change the conversation,” he rapped, effectively dismantling the popular phrase while asserting his own dominance.

The track arrives approximately 10 days after NBA YoungBoy appeared to fire back with “Zero IQ Freestyle,” released on November 17. In that response, the 26-year-old Baton Rouge native seemed to dismiss NLE entirely, rapping: “B####, f### you, you ain’t really Five and healin’ all with real gang hoes / ‘Respond to him,’ he ain’t never ran nothin’ down, b####, I said, ‘No.'”

The beef traces back to NLE Choppa’s explosive “KO” diss track in October, which heavily sampled 2Pac’s legendary “Hit Em Up” and saw the rapper claim that YoungBoy was “poison” to the youth.

The track marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the two young stars.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, NLE The Great revealed that the inspiration for “KO” came in a “vivid dream” in which he was “holding a young boy’s head in my hand, and I was bringing the head to my father in the dream.”

The disturbing imagery translated into one of the year’s most talked-about diss records. NBA YoungBoy, fresh off his successful MASA album and his first headlining arena tour that wrapped in October, has maintained his position as one of Hip-Hop’s most prolific artists.

However, NLE The Great’s relentless assault suggests this beef is far from over. The timing of “Hello Revenge” is particularly strategic, arriving just as NBA YoungBoy was scheduled to release his new album Slime Cry on Friday (November 28) at midnight.

However, fans may have to wait longer for that project as the release has been delayed.