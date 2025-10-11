No Bail For “Family Matters” Star Darius McCrary After Child Support Bust

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Darius McCrary was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border over a Michigan child support warrant and is being held without bail ahead of an October 15 court appearance.

Darius McCrary was taken into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on October 5 after authorities discovered a felony warrant out of Michigan tied to unpaid child support.

The actor, who played Eddie Winslow on the long-running sitcom, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents at 7:17 p.m. Sunday (October 5) and booked into a San Diego jail without bail, according to jail records. The warrant was issued after McCrary allegedly missed a court hearing related to his ongoing failure to pay child support.

A representative for McCrary said the warrant was out of Michigan due to a missed court appearance regarding his failure to pay child support.

His arrest is listed as a “fugitive arrest” in official booking documents. McCrary, 49, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, October 15.

This is not the first time McCrary has been in legal trouble over child support. According to People, this marks his third arrest related to the issue since 2015. The charges stem from a prolonged and contentious divorce from his ex-wife, Tammy Brawner, a former Harlem Globetrotter.

When their split was finalized in February 2019, McCrary was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in support for their daughter Zoey. That amount included $916 in base support and an additional $415 for childcare expenses. At the time, Brawner was granted full legal and physical custody of their daughter, who was 3 years old.

The court also mandated that McCrary complete alcohol and drug abuse treatment along with a batterer’s intervention program.

In 2018, court filings accused McCrary of injuring his daughter during a visit, claiming he “partially dislocated” her arm. He denied the claim, stating he was merely helping her to the bathroom.

McCrary rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s for his role on Family Matters, which aired from 1989 to 1998 and also starred Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton.

His previous arrests for similar charges occurred in 2015 and again earlier in 2023. In the 2015 case, he was released the same day.

As of now, McCrary remains in custody awaiting his October 15 court date.