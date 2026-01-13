North West Makes Statement To “Haters” With Dramatic New Appearance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

North West clapped back at critics with grills and piercings, posting “This is for my haters” after her Instagram vanished from backlash.

North West just delivered her most defiant message yet to anyone questioning her bold fashion choices, and she’s not shying away from the controversy that recently forced her Instagram account offline.

The twelve-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted a striking new TikTok video showcasing black grills, a bridge piercing and vibrant blue hair while directly addressing her critics with a clear message.

“This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing,” North captioned her latest post, which featured her sporting the edgy accessories alongside a diamond skull necklace that Kim gifted her for Christmas.

The statement comes just weeks after North’s solo Instagram account mysteriously vanished on January 5 following intense public backlash over her controversial style choices, including various piercings and temporary tattoos that caused debate about age-appropriate content.

North’s Instagram account launched on December 20 with a bio stating it was “managed by parents,” but it disappeared after critics flooded social media with complaints about her mature appearance and fashion choices.

The profile showed as “not available” or “may have been removed” when users searched for it, though the account reportedly returned by the following Tuesday, suggesting the removal was temporary.

The controversy stems from North’s fashion statements, which have included fake facial tattoos, multiple piercings on her fingers and nose bridge and grills that some critics argue make her appear older than her twelve years.

Kim previously defended her daughter’s creative expression during a recent interview, explaining that North and her friends enjoy experimenting with costumes and looks, particularly during the Halloween season, when they applied fake tattoos and colored their hair together.