North West Turns Into Bonafide Star After Musical Debut At Kanye’s Mexico Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

North West made her live performance debut alongside her father, Kanye West, at his concert in Mexico City, performing her new song.

North West stepped into the spotlight Friday night (January 30) at her father’s concert in Mexico City, marking her official live performance debut with a song celebrating her controversial style choices.

The 12-year-old joined Kanye West onstage at Monumental Plaza de Toros México to perform “Piercing On My Hand,” a track she wrote about the dermal implants in her right hand that caused social media drama months ago.

North commanded attention in her signature look, blue hair, black grills, and thick sunglasses that mirrored her father’s all-black outfit. She rapped confidently about her “bad girl lifestyle” while Kanye took a supporting role, bouncing behind her as she owned the moment.

The performance took place during Kanye’s first show in Mexico in nearly 20 years, drawing 40,000 fans to witness both his career milestone and his daughter’s musical introduction.

North appeared for multiple songs throughout the two-hour set, including “Only One,” “TALKING,” “BOMB,” “EVERYBODY,” and “CARNIVAL.”

The Mexico concert showcased Kanye’s evolution as both artist and father. He performed career-spanning hits from “Heartless” to “Runaway” on a minimalist circular stage designed for 360-degree visibility.

Red lights and fireworks exploded over the arena as he delivered classics like “Power” and “Black Skinhead.”

Kanye’s recent public apology for antisemitic comments added weight to the family performance.

Days before the Mexico shows, he published a full-page Wall Street Journal ad acknowledging his harmful statements and blaming a car accident 20 years ago for his behavior.

The concert was broadcast live on ViX Premium as part of Kanye’s “YE LIVE” project, allowing global audiences to witness North’s first professional performance.

Speculation about guest appearances from Travis Scott and Peso Pluma proved unfounded, but North’s surprise debut provided the night’s most memorable moment.

Kanye has four children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, but North has shown the strongest interest in pursuing his musical path. Her Mexico debut marks the beginning of what could become a significant Hip-Hop career.