Offset Admits He Should Have Respected Cardi B More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Offset admitted his infidelity led to Cardi B filing for divorce and said he’s committed to co-parenting their three children.

Offset laid bare the truth behind his split from Cardi B during a revealing conversation on Baby, This is Keke Palmer, admitting that his own actions—including cheating—led to the unraveling of their high-profile marriage.

“I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean? I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out,” the Migos rapper said during Tuesday’s episode. The 33-year-old, born Kiari Cephus, didn’t dodge accountability, acknowledging his role in the breakdown of the relationship.

“I was definitely not perfect in the situation,” he said. “I made a lot of mistakes. (There’s) a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong.”

The couple, who share three children—Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 13 months—had been married for seven years before Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024. Offset admitted his infidelity was the final straw.

“That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin,” he said. “I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man.”

Despite the split, Offset emphasized the importance of keeping things civil for the sake of their children, saying they have “kids to live for.”

Cardi, who is now expecting her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs, opened up about her side of the breakup in a separate interview released Monday.

Speaking with Jay Shetty on his “On Purpose” podcast, the 32-year-old artist said she had emotionally checked out of the relationship long before the legal paperwork was filed. “I felt the love dying,” she said. “From my end, from his end… I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely.”