Offset Asked About Competing With Cardi B—His Answer Is Surprising

Offset made it clear he’s rooting for Cardi B’s success and won’t let Grammy speculation get in the way of peace between them.

Offset brushed off any talk of competition with Cardi B as both artists prepare to drop major albums just weeks apart, with the Migos rapper declaring his latest project Grammy-worthy.

Speaking to TMZ this week, Offset said there’s no rivalry between him and his estranged wife Cardi B, despite both of them being in the running for potential Album of the Year nominations.

Offset dropped his third studio album Kiari on August 22, while Cardi B’s sophomore effort Am I The Drama? is set to arrive on September 19.

When asked if their kids might see both parents nominated for the same Grammy category, Offset shut down the idea of any tension.

“Never. No, no, no,” he said. “I just want all peace, man, all for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs (wins).”

Offset also showed support for Cardi’s upcoming release, saying, “For sure. That s### hard, she’s gonna do her big one, too.”

The former couple, who filed for divorce for the second time in July 2024, share three children: 7-year-old daughter Kulture, 4-year-old son Wave and 12-month-old daughter Blossom.

Offset described Kiari as his most personal work yet.

“It was an album that meant a lot to me… just me being personal, me being vulnerable, about life. People like it and that’s a blessing,” he said.

The rapper believes the album deserves recognition at the highest level, calling it his “best solo work” and a contender for Album of the Year.

Cardi B’s upcoming release marks her first full-length project since her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, which won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys.

The anticipation surrounding her return has been building for months, with fans eager to see how her new material stacks up against Offset’s introspective offering.