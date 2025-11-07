Offset Destroyed Vicious Reports He Wants Half Of Cardi B’s Fortune

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset fired back at viral gossip claiming he rejected Cardi B’s multimillion-dollar divorce offer, calling reports fabricated lies.

Offset has stepped forward to demolish circulating reports suggesting he turned down a massive financial settlement from Cardi B during their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The Migos member found himself at the center of internet speculation after gossip outlets began spreading claims that he had refused a $10 million divorce package from his estranged wife.

However, the “Ric Flair Drip” artist quickly moved to set the record straight. Taking to social media, Offset branded the circulating stories as “false rumors” and accused social media users of creating a “hate campaign” against him.

“False rumors, all of it,” Offset said. “Stop running a hate campaign. nun of this is true.”

The controversy erupted when a popular social media account posted on X: “Offset allegedly turns down Cardi B’s $10 million divorce settlement offer: ‘I built her brand—I deserve half.’

These rumors gained momentum on social media as Offset was being dragged for allegedly making demands for 50% of the couple’s combined assets.

The Bronx-born rapper officially initiated divorce proceedings against Offset in July 2024, marking the end of their seven-year marriage.

During a recent livestream, Cardi B made cryptic references to financial disputes, sparking speculation that Offset was requesting exorbitant amounts, especially since he is currently battling multiple lawsuits and a $2.3 million tax bill.