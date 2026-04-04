OJ Da Juiceman Freed From Jail After Gun Allegation, Ready To Make Music

OJ Da Juiceman is free after a gun case arrest and already preparing new songs and performances while his legal battle continues in Georgia.

OJ Da Juiceman faced felony gun accusations in Georgia while preparing new music and now he is out of jail and plotting his next moves.

The Atlanta trap veteran was released early Saturday (April 4) after spending several weeks behind bars following his March arrest tied to allegations he pointed a firearm at a Georgia State Patrol officer. Despite the legal cloud hanging over him, his team says the rapper is already focused on returning to music and live performances.

READ ALSO: OJ Da Juiceman Hospitalized With Diabetes Emergency

According to his manager Rueben Wood, the incarceration did little to slow his creative momentum. Before his arrest, OJ had reportedly been working on new material that is now expected to surface soon.

Wood told TMZ the rapper is also preparing to resume live shows in the near future, signaling an attempt to maintain his presence in Hip-Hop despite the ongoing legal issues.

The situation also raised health concerns during his incarceration. OJ da Juiceman, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, reportedly experienced a medical episode while detained. His management attributed the issue to complications related to his condition and said he is now stable after regaining access to proper insulin treatment following his release.

The case itself remains serious.

Authorities allege the rapper pointed a gun at a Georgia State Patrol officer during a traffic incident in which he was accused of driving aggressively along a highway. As a result, prosecutors charged him with felony aggravated assault against a public safety officer, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a misdemeanor charge related to allegedly pointing a weapon. Additional misdemeanor traffic violations were also listed in the case.

However, the narrative surrounding the incident is being challenged.

A sworn affidavit submitted by a woman said to be familiar with the situation disputes the claim that OJ da Juiceman was driving in the manner described by law enforcement. Meanwhile, his management maintains he respects police and is not the type to intentionally threaten an officer.

The legal process will ultimately determine how the case unfolds, but the rapper appears determined to keep his career moving forward while the courts sort out the allegations.

OJ is known for his affiliation with Gucci Mane and his role in helping define Atlanta’s trap sound in the late 2000s.