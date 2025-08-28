Outcast Drake Explains How First Kiss Came About In New Documentary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake opens up about his early acting days and first on-screen kiss in the upcoming “Degrassi: Whatever It Takes” documentary.

Drake revisited his teenage years and early acting days in a new trailer for Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, reflecting on how the Canadian teen drama changed his life and launched his path to superstardom.

The rapper and former actor appears in the upcoming documentary, which will premiere September 13, 2025, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film marks the 40th anniversary of the Degrassi franchise and dives into its cultural legacy, emotional storytelling and influence on generations of young viewers.

Drake played Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2009.

“I didn’t have a great time in high school, I just didn’t really fit in,” Drake says in the trailer. “And then one day my mom called me and told me, ‘You got the role.’ And I just grabbed my bag and left. What a wild journey that started.”

In the film, he reflects on a scene where his character kisses Paige Michalchuk, played by Lauren Collins, and realizes it was a personal milestone.

“She had to be one of my first kisses for sure,” he says. “Damn, I never thought about it like that.”

Directed by Lisa Rideout, the documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series, featuring interviews with cast members such as Dayo Ade, Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Stefan Brogren, Shenae Grimes-Beech, and others.

The film showcases the show’s bold approach to tackling real-life issues, including teen pregnancy, mental health, and identity.

The film explores how Degrassi stood apart from other teen dramas by confronting complex topics without sugarcoating.

The series began with The Kids of Degrassi Street in 1979 and evolved through multiple iterations, culminating in Degrassi: The Next Generation, which ran until 2015.