Outkast Rapper Big Boi’s Uncle Killer Denied Bail in Murder Trial

Jabyrion Crumbley stays locked up after a judge denied bond for the teenager accused of killing Big Boi’s uncle in 2025.

Big Boi‘s family got hit with devastating news when a Fulton County judge locked down the teenager accused of murdering his uncle in a senseless road rage shooting that shattered the entire family.

Jabyrion Crumbley, 19, will stay behind bars after the judge denied his bond request, keeping him locked up while he faces murder charges and other serious felonies connected to the June 16, 2025, killing of 62-year-old Remoin Patton Sr. on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in Atlanta.

The self-defense claim Crumbley’s been pushing didn’t move the needle with the court.

The situation unfolded when Patton was attempting to make a turn and got into a heated argument with another driver, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

During the exchange, Crumbley allegedly pulled a gun and fired, striking Patton in the back and sending his vehicle crashing into a vacant home nearby.

Patton was pronounced dead at the scene, and the impact left a hole in the front of the house that had to be tarped over.

Crumbley’s mother, Janisha Crumbley, also appeared in court facing her own charges for allegedly tampering with her electronic monitoring device and hindering apprehension of a felon.

The family connection between the two defendants remains unclear, but both are tied to this case that’s devastated Big Boi and his loved ones.

Big Boi released a statement saying Uncle Moonie wasn’t just his uncle but belonged to everyone who knew him, and that a moment of rage had pierced his family’s heart forever.

The bond denial sends a clear message from the court about the severity of the charges and the evidence presented during the hearing.

Crumbley turned himself in to authorities on July 2 and has been held without bail since his arrest.

Both Crumbley and his mother have their next court dates scheduled for June 29, 2026, when the case will move forward in the Fulton County system.