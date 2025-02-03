Papoose Walks Claressa Shields To Victory In Historic Undisputed Title Fight 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Papoose escorted his girlfriend, Claressa Shields, to the ring before she secured a historic victory against Danielle Perkins.

Papoose proudly walked his new lady Claressa Shields out to the ring, rapping a melody of hits ahead of the champion boxer’s historic victory in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, on Sunday night (February 2).

Shields maintained her flawless record by defeating Danielle Perkins to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in women’s boxing. With this victory, she also made history as the first boxer—male or female—to achieve undisputed status in three different weight divisions (heavyweight, middleweight, and light-middleweight) during the “four-belt era.”

Shields’ professional record now stands at 16-0, with world titles across five different weight divisions.

Papoose joined his girlfriend on her ring walk, rapping a melody of his hits as Sheilds prepared to take on the previously undefeated Perkins. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OTFMZLIVE (@otfmzlive)

The TuneCore executive stood ringside as Shields dropped Perkins with a right hook in the 10th and final round, pacing along the ropes and dapping a friend in admiration of the stunning display.

Papoose rushed to embrace his new boo after she nabbed the win. The judges scored the fight 97-92, 99-90 and 100-89 in her favor. #CLARESSASHIELDS KNOCKS OPPONENT TO HER KNEES IN FINAL ROUND – THEN GETS A SWEET HUG FROM BOO #PAPOOSE! pic.twitter.com/XwuZ5e1Wir — livebitez (@livebitez) February 3, 2025

Sharing a clip of the knockdown on his Instagram Stories, Pap branded Shields “The GWOAT.”

Social media users had plenty to say about Papoose and Claressa Shields after the recent online spat with Remy Ma.

The New Black Love ❤️



Claressa Shields & Papoose pic.twitter.com/btBQWxScNB — sour Ave Mel (@souraveboxing1) February 3, 2025

Papoose showing up to sold out arena boxing events with a millionaire. Remy Ma showing up to battle rap events with a battle rapper. Yea Pap won. 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LQOm7TTgaN — PAYSO (@PaysoHF) February 3, 2025

Remy watching Papoose and Clarissa Shields walk to the boxing ring: pic.twitter.com/TIWdRqt8NG — The Chief ⚓️ (@C2thaL2thaIGG) February 2, 2025

Shields engaged in a highly publicized feud with Remy Ma after all sides hurled scandalous accusations.

Remy, who has since confirmed her relationship with Eazy The Block Captain, put Papoose on blast, exposing his romance with the boxer and accusing him of being unfaithful during their marriage.

Papoose retaliated, branding Remy a narcissist and accusing her of multiple affairs. Shields then jumped into the dispute, announcing she would fight Remy for just $1.