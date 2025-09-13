Papoose Showers Claressa Shields With Love, Gets Back To Music After Remy Ma Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Papoose praised Claressa Shields as “the best thing that ever happened as he navigates a turbulent divorce from Remy Ma.

Papoose called boxer Claressa Shields “the best thing that ever happened to me” during a recent interview, doubling down on their relationship as his messy divorce from Remy Ma continues to unravel in the spotlight.

The Brooklyn rapper opened up on The Danza Project, praising the two-time Olympic gold medalist as “very beautiful, very outgoing” and “just a blessing in my life, man. Love her to death.”

“Well, this is the best thing that ever happened to me, man,” he said, adding that the relationship with Shields is “definitely one of the best things that ever happened in my life.”

The 47-year-old acknowledged the backlash surrounding their romance, particularly since he is still legally married to Remy Ma. But according to him, Shields isn’t worried about the noise. “She don’t give a f**k, bro,” he said plainly.

Their relationship became public amid a storm of personal drama involving Remy Ma and battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain, who claimed he had a “two-year relationship” with her—something Papoose allegedly discovered by planting a recording device in her car.

“[He] knew already! I know he’s up there trying to play victim and all of that sh*t but he been knew. He knew two years ago,” Eazy said in a video posted online. “He put a recording device in Remy’s car.”

Tensions boiled over at a Chrome23 rap battle event in 2023, where Papoose admitted to physically confronting Eazy.

“I knocked out Eazy the Block Captain,” he said, explaining that the rapper “shook my hand and then slept with my wife.” Eazy denied being knocked out, claiming he “never fell” and that Papoose “ran” after the scuffle.

Remy Ma has since accused Papoose of having a “BAD gambling problem” and said he pressured her for money during their separation.

She also claimed she had been asking for a quiet divorce “for years,” but Papoose allegedly refused.

Adding to the public tension, social media users criticized Papoose for reportedly failing to settle a jewelry bill for Shields.

Despite the noise, the rapper stood firm in his support for her. “She’s amazing, man,” he said.

Amidst the personal turmoil, Papoose continues to push forward with his music.

He recently dropped “Counting Green,” a new track featuring Busta Rhymes and CuhDeeJah. The music video, released on September 12, includes a cameo from Shields.