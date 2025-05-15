Pat Stay Murder Trial Begins Nearly Three Years After His Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pat Stay’s murder trial opened in Nova Scotia nearly three years after his death, with surveillance footage expected to play a key role.

Pat Stay was at the center of a high-profile courtroom scene in Dartmouth as the second-degree murder trial over his 2022 stabbing death officially began May 13 in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, nearly three years after the battle rap icon was killed outside a Halifax bar.

The Crown alleges Stay, 36, was stabbed in the chest less than two minutes after walking into the Yacht Club Social bar shortly after midnight on September 4, 2022, The Chronicle Herald reports.

According to the Crown, Stay was inside the bar for less than two minutes before encountering Drake and being stabbed in the chest.

Stay was then punched by one of Drake’s friends, stumbled outside and collapsed on the sidewalk. He later died in hospital.

Drake, who was 31 at the time, was arrested six days later and charged with second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial, delayed by eight months after the lead defense attorney was appointed to the bench, is expected to run through June 18.

The courtroom was packed for opening arguments, with Stay’s widow, Malyssa, visibly emotional as the Crown described the final moments of her husband’s life.

Video surveillance from inside the bar is expected to be a central piece of evidence. The Crown contends the footage clearly shows the stabbing and Drake’s involvement.

Pat Stay was a towering figure in the battle rap world, known for his sharp wit and commanding stage presence.

A native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, he competed in over 40 battles across multiple countries and appeared in major rap leagues and film projects. His death prompted widespread tributes across the Hip-Hop community, including from Drake and Eminem.