Phil Robinson’s Family Shares Truth About His Death

Phil Robinson’s family revealed he died from sickle cell complications not cancer correcting widespread reports about the entertainment executive’s cause of death.

Phil Robinson, a powerhouse in entertainment and sports business, died at 58 in Los Angeles from complications tied to sickle cell disease, not cancer as initially reported by multiple outlets, his family confirmed.

Known for his strategic mind and deep industry ties, Phil Robinson was one of the oldest known individuals in the U.S. living with the hereditary blood disorder, which often shortens life expectancy.

His death, originally misattributed to cancer, prompted his family to set the record straight.

“Phil passed away from complications related to sickle cell disease,” a family spokesperson said, correcting the widespread misinformation.

Over a 30-year career, Phil Robinson helped shape some of the most influential brands in music, sports and television.

He launched his executive journey with Magic Johnson, playing a key role in scaling Magic Johnson Enterprises into a multibillion-dollar venture spanning entertainment and hospitality.

At Island Def Jam under Universal Music Group, Robinson expanded the label’s artist roster and business reach.

He later joined Yucaipa Companies, where he helped orchestrate a $100 million deal between Sean John and Ron Burkle’s firm.

He also worked closely with Pro Standard, a luxury athletic wear brand, helping secure league partnerships and expand its presence in the sports apparel market.

Robinson’s influence extended to television and pop culture.

He served as executive producer on VH1’s Basketball Wives, now in its 11th season, and co-created shows like Making the Band, I Want to Work for Diddy, Choose or Lose: Vote or Die and HBO’s Bad Boys of Comedy.

His collaboration with Mike Tyson Entertainment further cemented his reputation as a trusted brand architect and dealmaker across industries.

Phil Robinson is survived by his wife Rocío Castro-Robinson and daughter Sophie Brixton Robinson.

He leaves behind a wide circle of mentees, colleagues and friends who credit him with shaping their careers and lives.