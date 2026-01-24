Police Close In On D4vd & Friends In Celeste Rivas Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An arrest in Montana shows law enforcement expanding their crackdown on D4vd’s inner circle in the Celeste Rivas murder case.

Law enforcement just made another power move in the D4vd murder investigation. Neo Langston was arrested in Helena, Montana, on Thursday for failing to appear as a witness.

The 23-year-old streamer and D4vd associate is locked up at Lewis & Clark County Jail without bond. Helena police confirm they were helping the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division make the arrest.

This isn’t some random bust.

Neo’s connection to D4vd is well-documented on social media. The two hang out regularly and appear in each other’s posts. Neo streams on Twitch under the handle NeoTheAsian.

Law enforcement sources in Montana say Neo’s transfer to Los Angeles began immediately after his Friday morning court appearance. He’s already heading south to face whatever prosecutors have planned.

Neo, D4vd's "friend" has been arrested.



Who is next?



The Grand Jury has been busy.



Neo looks so happy, for now…



This is going to be so very Twisted!#neo#CelesteRivasHernandez https://t.co/ntlHW5MnYd pic.twitter.com/5EukiMs4yk — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) January 24, 2026

This arrest shows how far investigators will reach to squeeze D4vd’s inner circle. They tracked Neo all the way to Montana and coordinated with local police to bring him in.

Cops are systematically targeting everyone in D4vd’s orbit who might know something about Celeste Rivas death, after the 15-year-old’s body was found in D4vd’s Tesla back in September.

Neo’s arrest follows a pattern of law enforcement getting aggressive with uncooperative witnesses. Just last month, prosecutors threatened to arrest another female witness who skipped her grand jury appearance.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman told defense attorney Evan Jenness she’d issue a “body attachment” to force the woman into custody. That witness shared the same lawyer as D4vd’s manager, Robert Morgenroth, who already spent three days testifying before the grand jury.

The grand jury has been hearing evidence since November. Multiple sources confirm D4vd will likely face murder charges soon.

Prosecutors are building their murder case piece by piece. Every friend, every associate, every witness who might know something about that night is getting pulled into the system.

D4vd’s team tried to keep his career moving while this investigation heated up. That strategy isn’t working anymore. Law enforcement is making sure everyone connected to him faces consequences for staying quiet.