Political War Erupts In Canada After Rap Group Banned From The Country

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kneecap became the center of a political storm in Canada after conflicting statements about their entry ban.

Kneecap ignited a political firestorm in Canada after conflicting government statements about the Irish Hip-Hop trio’s alleged ban from entering the country led opposition leaders to accuse Prime Minister Mark Carney’s administration of either dishonesty or political backpedaling.

The controversy began when parliamentary secretary Vince Gasparro declared in September that Kneecap was “ineligible to enter Canada” due to their alleged support for “political violence.”

But the group’s team pushed back hard, saying they never received any official ban and calling the claim “wholly untrue and deeply malicious.”

The dispute escalated when Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman demanded accountability, saying, “Either the parliamentary secretary lied to his constituents and all Canadians knowingly, or the government is cowering now in the face of controversy. But either way, Canadians deserve an answer from a government that has stood on both sides of this issue.”

At the heart of the uproar is a November 2024 concert in London, where Kneecap member Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag. Both Canada and the United Kingdom list Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

But the legal case against Mo Chara collapsed in September when UK Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring dismissed the terrorism charge, calling it “unlawful” and “null” because prosecutors failed to file the case within the required timeframe.

“This entire process was never about me,” Mo Chara said outside the courthouse. “It was always about Gaza, about what happens if you dare to speak up.”

Formed in Belfast in 2017, Kneecap has built a reputation for politically charged lyrics and outspoken support for Palestinian causes. The group performs primarily in Irish Gaelic and has previously been criticized for its stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Jenny Kwan, an NDP Member of Parliament, questioned the timing of Gasparro’s announcement, which came before the UK court ruling. “Canada needs to make sure that such decisions are accountable and that they’re not subject to arbitrary and political weaponization,” she told the National Post_._

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs had already raised concerns about Kneecap’s planned appearances in Canada, launching an “action alert” in July to press the government for clarity on the group’s admissibility.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab has declined to comment, citing privacy laws.

Her department stated that individuals can be denied entry for reasons related to “security, human or international rights violations, or criminal activity,” but refused to address Kneecap’s case directly.

The dispute has exposed deeper divisions within the Liberal Party, especially as tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict and rising antisemitism continue to dominate political discourse.

Jewish advocacy groups have criticized the federal response to hate crimes since the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

Kneecap’s Canadian tour dates, including shows in Toronto, remain listed as canceled. Still, the group insists no official ban was ever issued.