Post Malone Faces Massive Lawsuit From Limo Driver Over Broken Promises

Post Malone faces a $10 million legal claim from limo driver Larry Deuel over alleged unpaid compensation for his 2020 “Tommy Lee” video appearance.

Post Malone finds himself entangled in a $10 million legal battle with a Utah limo driver who claims the Grammy-nominated artist never compensated him for his prominent role in a 2020 music video.

Larry Deuel, a teacher and part-time chauffeur, filed a lawsuit against Post Malone, rapper Tyla Yaweh, Sony Music Entertainment and other parties.

The complaint alleges fraudulent inducement, misappropriation of name and likeness, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The legal dispute centers around Deuel’s appearance in the “Tommy Lee” music video, a collaboration between Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh released in 2020.

According to court documents, Deuel was initially hired to provide transportation services to Post Malone’s ranch where the video shoot was taking place.

Once they arrived at the location, Deuel says both artists asked him to participate in the filming process. The lawsuit states that Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh promised Deuel he would be “taken care of” financially for his time and participation in the production.

Despite featuring prominently throughout the music video, Deuel claims he never received any monetary compensation for his appearance. The lawsuit also alleges that he never signed a release form granting the artists permission to use his name, image and likeness in the final video.

“Absent Mr. Deuel’s presence in Tommy Lee, the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts riding ATVs in a dirt field,” the court documents state.

Deuel’s legal team argues that his presence was essential to the video’s narrative and visual impact. The limo driver is now seeking $10 million in damages, including punitive damages and profit disgorgement from the defendants.

The lawsuit reveals that Deuel has spent the past five years attempting to resolve the matter outside of court. His most recent effort involved delivering a letter dated August 8, 2025, through legal counsel to Post Malone’s representatives.

“Post Malone’s security detail laughed at the constable attempting to serve process and refused to accept service,” according to the court filing.

The legal action comes during a particularly busy period for Post Malone, who recently celebrated the grand opening of his Nashville bar, Posty’s, on October 9. The Lower Broadway venue attracted more than 30,000 fans for a free concert featuring surprise guests including Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn.

Post Malone is also set to headline the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival alongside Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson. The crossover artist has successfully transitioned between Hip-Hop and country music, with his recent collaborations earning significant chart success.

Neither Post Malone nor Tyla Yaweh have issued public statements regarding the lawsuit. The case was filed on October 17, 2025.