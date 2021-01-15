Post Malone Gives 10,000 Pairs Of Crocs to Frontline Workers

(AllHipHop News)
Post Malone has teamed up with Crocs to donate 10,000 pairs of shoes to frontline workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The “Sunflower” star has collaborated with the footwear company on five shoe designs, including his most recent Duet Max Clog II, which sold out in hours after their release.
However, to do his bit during the coronavirus crisis, Post has partnered with both Crocs and nonprofit organization Musicians on Call to gift 10,000 pairs of shoes to workers at 70 U.S. hospitals.
“The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music. We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation,” Pete Griffin, the president and CEO of Musicians on Call said in a statement. “Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day.”
