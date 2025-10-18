Pras Michel Faces Prison, Partners With Mark Wahlberg To Share His Truth

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pras Michel joins forces with Mark Wahlberg for a documentary chronicling his rise in Hip-Hop and the federal case that could land him in prison for 22 years.

Pras Michel is turning his legal battle and Hip-Hop legacy into a documentary with actor-producer Mark Wahlberg, aiming to shed light on the Fugees member’s conviction and looming 22-year sentence tied to foreign influence allegations.

The project, currently in development under Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas production company, will examine Michel’s rise with the Grammy-winning group and his fall into a high-stakes federal case involving international money, politics and power. Wahlberg is producing the film alongside Unrealistic Ideas president Archie Gips.

“Everyone is fascinated by all the twists and turns, like it’s some kind of thriller,” Michel told Variety. “But for me, this is just my life — the real, messy, complicated truth of what I’ve been living through.”

Michel was convicted in April 2023 on 10 felony counts, including conspiracy, witness tampering and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China. The charges stem from his connection to Malaysian financier Jho Low, who is accused of masterminding the multibillion-dollar embezzlement from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. Low remains a fugitive, wanted by law enforcement in several countries.

Federal prosecutors say Michel received millions from Low to influence U.S. politics, including allegedly funneling money into Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign through straw donors. Authorities also claim Michel tried to interfere with a Department of Justice probe during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I’m rooting for Pras and excited to tell his story,” Wahlberg said in a statement. Gips added that the story is “a surprising mix of pop culture and geopolitical intrigue that feels like a spy thriller come to life.”

Michel’s legal troubles began in 2019 when he was first charged in connection with the sprawling international corruption case. The Justice Department alleges he played a key role in helping Low avoid extradition and maintain influence in U.S. political circles.

Before his legal issues, Michel was one-third of the Fugees, the influential Hip-Hop trio that also included Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. The group’s 1996 album The Score sold over 22 million copies worldwide and produced hits like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not.” The group disbanded shortly after their peak.

Michel’s sentencing date has not been announced. The documentary, which aims to explore both his musical impact and legal downfall, is his attempt to reclaim control of his narrative.read this New York Times report on Michel’s conviction.