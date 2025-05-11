Donald Trump Set To Accept Flying Palace Worth $400M From Qatar Royal Family

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump is set to receive a $400 million jet from Qatar’s royal family in what may be the most extravagant presidential gift in U.S. history.

President Donald Trump is preparing to accept a $400 million Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family during a visit to Doha next week, marking what may be the most expensive gift ever given to a sitting U.S. president.

The aircraft—described by insiders as a “flying palace”—will serve as a temporary Air Force One during Trump’s second term before being transferred to his presidential library foundation in early 2029.

The jet, which Trump personally toured at West Palm Beach International Airport in February 2025, is being retrofitted by defense contractor L3Harris to meet presidential security standards, including encrypted communications and classified tech.

The Department of Justice reviewed the arrangement and determined it does not violate existing laws on foreign gifts, bribery, or emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution.

Still, the deal has stirred debate over the ethics of accepting such a high-value item from a foreign government.

The aircraft is a significant upgrade from Trump’s current personal plane, a Boeing 757 dubbed “Trump Force One,” and comes amid his ongoing criticism of delays and ballooning costs in the official Air Force One replacement program.

The Qatari jet offers a faster, more luxurious alternative, but it lacks some of the advanced defense capabilities of the U.S. government’s fleet.

After Trump leaves office, the jet is expected to be used for private travel and potentially displayed as part of the library’s exhibits.