Donald Trump May Plunge World Into Nuclear War After Exchange With Former Russian President

President Donald Trump flexed military muscle after Russian war threats by moving U.S. subs closer to Russia.

Donald Trump threw some serious weight around after Dmitry Medvedev ran his mouth with some wild threats that the U.S. President didn’t take lightly.

The ex-Russian prez, now the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, clapped back at Trump’s warning to end the Ukraine war in 10 days or face tariffs.

Medvedev dismissed it as a “game” and said Trump’s pressure moves were “a step toward war.” Not just with Ukraine—he called out the U.S. directly.

Trump wasn’t feeling the war rhetoric and dropped a bomb —figuratively— by revealing he was ordering two U.S. nuclear subs to move into “appropriate regions” on August 1, 2025.

President Trump jumped on Truth Social and fired off: “Just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that… words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences.”

He also told Medvedev to “watch his words” and called him a “failed former President of Russia who thinks he’s still president.” Trump added that Medvedev was walking into “very dangerous territory.”

Medvedev didn’t exactly back down. He reminded everyone that Russia still has its Soviet-era “Dead Hand” system—a nuclear retaliation setup that launches even if the top brass gets wiped out.

The whole thing’s been playing out like a global beef on social media, which is crazy considering they’re both tied to countries with massive nuclear arsenals.

Right now, no one knows if those subs Trump moved are actually loaded with nukes or just running on nuclear power. And there’s been zero info on where exactly they went.