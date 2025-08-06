Producer Addresses Tiny Desk Shutdown Rumors After Donald Trump’s Funding Cuts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The longtime producer behind NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts issued a statement addressing the show’s future after a wave of speculation from fans.

Bobby Carter, longtime producer of NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk concert series, is reassuring fans that the show isn’t going anywhere — despite recent federal funding cuts sparking fears of its demise.

The panic began after the Trump administration’s May 2025 executive order eliminated federal support for NPR and PBS by dismantling the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which is set to close in September.

Outraged music fans flooded social media with posts like, “RIP Tiny Desk dawg… Trump the worst president ever I’ve had it” and “We’re gonna lose Tiny Desk concerts because of this fascist government that hates everything good.”

But Carter set the record straight earlier this week, writing:

“I’ve heard from many friends, family, and audience members who are worried that NPR/Tiny Desk is shutting down. It is not.”

He also acknowledged the loss of CPB funding and encouraged the public to support and donate to public media.

“I appreciate all the calls, texts, and messages,” he added. “They have been overwhelming and heartwarming. Thank y’all.”

Tiny Desk isn’t slowing down — it’s growing, with new ventures like Tiny Desk Radio and its annual contest spotlighting emerging artists. At the same time, NPR is fighting back in court, filing a lawsuit to overturn the funding cuts it calls unconstitutional and to restore vital public broadcasting support.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher called the cuts a blow to public media, but reaffirmed that the network will continue serving audiences — Tiny Desk included.

“The ripple effects of this closure will be felt across every public media organization,” she said in an interview, “and, more importantly, in every community across the country that relies on public broadcasting.”