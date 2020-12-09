Pusha T On His Fourth Album’s Production: It’s Only Kanye West & The Neptunes

(AllHipHop News)
Pusha T’s Daytona earned the Virginia wordsmith a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Many Hip Hop commentators and fans rank that body of work as the best project in King Push’s discography.
With those accolades attributed to Daytona, there are questions on how the G.O.O.D. Music president will follow up on that critically-acclaimed album. Pusha spoke about his next LP on RapCaviar’s Instagram Live with his longtime business partner Steven Victor.
“To be honest with y’all, I haven’t put any features on the album yet,” Push admitted. Victor responded, “They want to know production, B. They don’t care about the features.”
At that point, Pusha T ensured his manager and the viewers that he is back working with the three producers that have helped shape his sound for the last two decades. The Clipse member said, “Oh, listen, as of right now it’s only Ye and Pharrell – and The Neptunes, I’m sorry. That’s it… Ain’t nothing to talk about.”
Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes were instrumental in the rise of the Clipse. The duo’s 2002 debut, Lord Willin’, and their 2006 sophomore effort, Hell Hath No Fury, were produced entirely by The Neptunes. Pusha’s solo catalog contains multiple beats crafted by Williams and G.O.O.D. Music founder Kanye West.