Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion As Hip-Hop’s Future Star

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Queen Latifah praised Megan Thee Stallion following their Coachella performance, calling her the future of Hip-Hop.

Queen Latifah lit up daytime TV with a heartfelt salute to Megan Thee Stallion and their surprise Coachella moment, calling the Houston rapper a force leading Hip-Hop into its next era.

“She’s so cool, she’s so fun, she’s so very talented and strong in her spot,” Queen Latifah told Jennifer Hudson on Tuesday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I love that energy carrying Hip-Hop into the future, of course.”

The Grammy-winning artist and actress reflected on her unexpected appearance during Megan’s set at Coachella in April, where she joined the “Savage” rapper for a performance of her 1993 anthem “U.N.I.T.Y.”

The collaboration instantly became one of the festival’s standout moments, drawing praise for uniting two generations of powerhouse women in Hip-Hop.

“She asked me to pop out at Coachella and I was like, ‘What? For real, OK?’” Latifah said. “I had to bring it for her because this is Coachella, we gotta take that thing down. The people are gonna be ready.”

Latifah, who broke barriers in the 1990s as one of Hip-Hop’s earliest female stars, expressed appreciation for the night’s energy and the hard work behind the scenes.

“I wanna thank her again for having me, it was so much fun,” she said. “They worked so hard, her dancers and everybody. It was just good energy that night.”

Latifah joined Megan during “Plan B” before transitioning into “U.N.I.T.Y.,” a moment that drew loud cheers and viral buzz across social media.

During the interview, Hudson pressed Latifah about her own music plans. The New Jersey native confirmed something is brewing.

“It’s just so much music and it’s time and the things, but I’ma make some time because I want to get it out there,” she said. “It’s all kinds of music too.”