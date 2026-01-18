Racist White Streamers Unite & Dance To Kanye’s Banned Track “Heil Hitler” & Club Gets Dragged

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes and other racist streamers were caught on video dancing to Kanye’s banned “Heil Hitler,” sparking outrage.

Andrew Tate and a crew of racist white streamers got caught red-handed celebrating Kanye West’s banned Nazi anthem.

The disgusting footage shows these hate-peddling influencers dancing and singing along to Ye’s “Heil Hitler” track like it’s their personal theme song. The viral clip captures Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Myron Gaines, Clavicular, Tristan Tate and Justin Waller riding in a luxury bus to a Miami nightclub.

At the club, they are seen laughing, making Nazi salutes and chanting the lyrics “They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter, n***a heil hitler.”

Andrew Tate built his toxic brand on misogyny and human trafficking allegations before escaping Romanian sex trafficking charges with the Trump administration’s help. Nick Fuentes earned his reputation as a Holocaust-denying white nationalist who regularly spews antisemitic garbage to his young followers.

Sneako got banned from YouTube for promoting dangerous conspiracy theories and hate speech. Myron Gaines co-hosts the Fresh & Fit podcast, where he spreads anti-women propaganda daily. Clavicular pushes incel ideology online.

Tristan Tate faces the same trafficking charges as his brother. Justin Waller promotes toxic masculinity content.

The 73-second video shows these degenerates requesting club Vendôme play Kanye’s banned track for them, treating Hitler’s ideology like party music. The video has already racked up 5.6 million views on X, showing how quickly Nazi propaganda can spread through social media.

Kanye West released “Heil Hitler” in May 2025 on the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat. The track originally carried that exact title before Ye later changed it to “Hallelujah” to avoid criticism.

The song samples actual Hitler speeches and includes the hook where West and his group chant “All my n##### Nazis, n####, heil Hitler.”

Streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube and Amazon Music, immediately banned the track for glorifying Adolf Hitler and promoting Nazi ideology. But the damage was already done as the song spread across social media platforms.

Ye’s pro-Nazi statements and “Heil Hitler” track got him banned from multiple countries and had concerts canceled worldwide.

Australia revoked his visa completely, blocking him from entering the country. Slovakia canceled the Rubicon Festival after thousands signed petitions opposing his appearance.

South Korea canceled his Seoul concert over the controversies. Brazil threatened to arrest him if he performed the song or made pro-Nazi comments during his São Paulo show, which was eventually canceled.

The footage represents everything wrong with online influence culture, where racist content creators profit from spreading hate. These men built careers on division, misogyny and now open Nazi celebration while platforms struggle to contain their toxic reach.

Vendome is the pro-Nazi club on Miami Beach.



Someone should leave them a review…. https://t.co/g8jCPUWkVs — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) January 18, 2026

Vendome is one of the wackest clubs in Miami.



Not shocked these losers chose to go there. pic.twitter.com/9lXykF5vAh — Jeremy (@JeremyUnplugged) January 18, 2026

@ONLYinDADE garbage rapping in a garbage club. Club vendome allowing garbage in their club while okay heil Hitler.



Disgusting https://t.co/nyBumaSpCS — Annie M (@anniematzkin) January 18, 2026

Vendome should be shut down https://t.co/50cGNKgiha — Anthony Raia (@anthonyraia_) January 18, 2026

nick fuentes at vendome is insane lmfao — ‼️ (@infamousavvv) January 18, 2026

Hey @ADL are you going to demand an apology from Vendome Miami or what? — mitul kanji (@mitulkanji) January 18, 2026