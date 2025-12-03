Kanye West Banned From Brazil Stage After Nazi Song Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West faced another professional setback when São Paulo officials canceled his scheduled November 29 concert at Interlagos Racetrack, citing his history of promoting Nazi ideology and hate speech.

Consequence reported that the cancellation came after Brazilian authorities had already warned the rapper he would face immediate arrest if he performed his controversial song “Heil Hitler” or made any pro-Nazi statements during the show.

São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes declared, “He won’t sing a single word” and “No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall.”

The concert prohibition followed months of mounting pressure from Brazilian officials who had been monitoring West’s activities since his release of the song “Heil Hitler” in May 2025.

The track incorporates portions of speeches by Adolf Hitler, the Nazi dictator responsible for the Holocaust that killed six million Jews. West had also been selling merchandise featuring swastikas.

Brazilian law strictly prohibits Nazi apologia, making the country’s stance against the West’s performance legally enforceable. The threat of arrest represented more than political posturing – it carried real legal consequences under Brazil’s anti-Nazi legislation.

Event organizers expressed hope of rescheduling West’s performance in Brazil for 2026, though they indicated it would likely take place in a different city given São Paulo’s firm rejection.

The Brazil concert cancellation occurred just weeks after West met with New York City Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto to apologize for his antisemitic behavior.

During the November 7 meeting, West told the rabbi, “I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability.”

West attributed his antisemitic actions to his bipolar disorder, explaining, “I was dealing with some various issues of bipolar, so it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me or and myself.”

The rapper used an analogy to describe his responsibility for actions taken during bipolar episodes: “Sometimes people aren’t that knowledgeable about bipolar and the cause, or what causes it, and the way you act when you have this disease. So it’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room, and when you get back, it’s your responsibility, because that’s your job, and that’s the way I look at it, like I gotta go clean up the kitchen.”

Rabbi Pinto accepted West’s apology through a translator, calling him a “good man” and stating, “A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace.”