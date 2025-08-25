Rampage Jackson Reacts After Son Almost Kills Wrestler With Unscripted Violence During Match

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rampage Jackson found himself in the middle of a disturbing controversy after his son, Raja Jackson, violently attacked pro wrestler Syko Stu during a live-streamed event on Kick in Los Angeles, leaving the wrestler hospitalized and sparking renewed scrutiny over the platform’s content policies.

The August 23 incident unfolded at a Knokx Pro Wrestling show, where Raja, a trained MMA fighter, was involved in what was supposed to be a choreographed moment.

Instead, viewers watched in horror as Raja slammed Syko Stu — real name Stewart Smith — to the mat and delivered more than 20 punches to his head while he lay unconscious.

Black streamer Raja Jackson almost kills a pro wrestler live on Kick.



Jackson was scripted to deliver fake punches to the wrestler. Instead, he delivered 22 real punches to an unconscious man until separated.



No impulse control, no honour. Not compatible with civilised society. pic.twitter.com/oPtRdnqphj — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) August 24, 2025

The stream was broadcast live on Kick before other wrestlers intervened. Rampage later issued a public statement attempting to explain what happened.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring, I thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong,” he said.

The brawl reportedly began after Syko Stu struck Raja with a canned beverage backstage. Raja was then told he could retaliate in the ring — a move Rampage believed was part of the performance.

But when Raja unleashed real blows instead of staged ones, the situation spiraled.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

“Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact,” Rampage added.

The Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy called the incident an “egregious act” and said nothing like it had occurred in their 17-year history. Kick has since banned Raja from its platform, and criminal charges could be pending.

“As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation,” Rampage said.

This violent outburst comes just days after French streamer Jean Pormanove died during a 12-day Kick livestream, further fueling criticism of the platform’s lax moderation.

According to CNN, Pormanove’s content often featured real violence and humiliation, a trend that has become increasingly common on Kick.

The platform has promised to review its policies.

Syko Stu remains hospitalized but is awake and stable as of August 24.