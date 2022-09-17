Ramsey Lewis Dies At 87

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Legendary pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis passed away earlier this week at the age of 87. Read more!

Ramsey Lewis died on Monday at the age of 87.

The Grammy-winning pianist and composer’s Facebook page announced Lewis’ death in a post.

Though no cause of death was given, the post indicated that the musician “died peacefully at his home in Chicago”.

Earth, Wind & Fire singer Philip Bailey posted a tribute to Lewis on Twitter after news of his death broke.

“Long Live the Legendary Ramsey Lewis… Our Great Friend and Jazz Icon. You will be sorely missed and always remembered. God Bless and Keep you,” he wrote.

Fellow Grammy-winning composer Christian McBride also honored the late Lewis, writing: “Another legend leaves us. Thank you for blessing our lives with such soulful music.”

Ramsey Lewis was heavily sampled by some of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names. Artists like A Tribe Called Quest, The Fugees, Mariah Carey, Musiq Soulchild, Beck and Westside Gunn have sampled the legendary musician’s music.