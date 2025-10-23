Rap-A-Lot Boss James Prince Puts His Unbelievably Luxurious Mansion Up For Sale

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Prince has listed his 12,000-square-foot French-style mansion in Texas for $4.4 million after owning the property since 2019.

Rap-A-Lot boss James Prince is parting ways with his grand French-style estate in Heath, Texas, listing the 12,000-square-foot mansion for $4.4 million as he looks to scale down from the sprawling property he’s owned since 2019.

The Houston Hip-Hop trailblazer has placed the home back on the market after several price adjustments over the past year.

Situated about 25 miles east of Dallas, the 5.4-acre property features a dramatic façade with Corinthian columns and a mansard roof. Inside, guests are greeted by a marble-clad foyer with a sweeping staircase and two-story ceilings.

“Words like ‘stunning’ and ‘spectacular’ are often used to describe beautiful homes, but in this case, they hardly capture what makes this estate so exceptional,” realtors Phil Owens and Heather Stevens of The Agency Frisco wrote in the listing, according to Mansion Global.

The 6-bedroom mansion also comes with a billiards room, wine storage, 12-seat theater, two-lane bowling alley, elevator and safe room. A six-car garage and emergency backup generator complete the main structure.

James Prince bought the home five years ago for $2.75 million and J. Prince hopes to make a profit with the $4.4 million asking price.



