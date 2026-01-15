Rap Snack’s Founder James Lindsay Inks Deal With Costco For “Do The Right Thing” Healthy Brand

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

James Lindsay launches ‘Do the Right Thing’ veggie chips at Costco, expanding his snack empire with healthier alternatives.

James Lindsay, the founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, has officially launched his new healthier snack line, “Do the Right Thing,” marking a significant expansion beyond his traditional Hip-Hop-themed potato chips into the wellness-focused food market.

The Miami-based entrepreneur announced the nationwide rollout of his vegetable-based chip line, now available at Costco locations across the United States, with expansion to all 1,800 Kroger stores in 2026.

Lindsay’s new venture features two flagship flavors: Veggie Krackle Carrot Ranch and Veggie Krackle Broccoli Cheddar, both made with 100 percent avocado oil and real vegetables, rather than traditional potato bases.

“Rap Snacks has always been about more than food — it’s about culture, community, and authenticity,” Lindsay said in a statement announcing the launch. “With this new line, we’re proving that healthier choices can still be flavorful, fun, and connected to the artists and communities we serve.”

The “Do the Right Thing” brand represents a strategic pivot for Lindsay, who has spent over 25 years building his food industry empire through partnerships with Hip-Hop artists and bold flavor profiles that celebrate urban culture.

Unlike traditional Rap Snacks products, the new line emphasizes clean ingredients and nutritional benefits, featuring gluten-free formulations with no artificial colors, zero trans fat, and no added sugar.

The entrepreneur’s decision to enter the better-for-you snack market reflects growing consumer demand for healthier alternatives that don’t sacrifice taste or cultural relevance.

Each bag of “Do the Right Thing” chips includes QR codes that link to exclusive content, such as artist interviews and wellness tips, reinforcing the brand’s connection to Hip-Hop culture while promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

The product launch comes as Lindsay continues expanding his business portfolio, which already includes partnerships with various Hip-Hop artists through Rap Snacks, as well as ventures in rolled tortilla chips and authentic Mexican potato chips.