Rapper Amillion Mayfield Gives Back With 2nd Annual 1NA Day”

Amillion Mayfield is bringing music and mission together as he hosts the second annual 1NA Day, a city-sanctioned celebration aimed at giving back to the community that shaped him.

The event, scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, outside Legislative Hall in downtown Dover, will feature a mix of live performances, community outreach, and youth-focused initiatives.

The day begins with a Peace Walk led by families affected by violence, followed by a summer music festival, free haircuts, scholarship giveaways, and a back-to-school supply drive.

The City of Dover and Mayor Robin Christiansen officially recognized the event, declaring it “1NA Day” for the second consecutive year. The name references Mayfield’s brand and motto, “1 in A Million,” which he uses to inspire individuality and purpose.

“This day isn’t just for me. It’s for the kids, for the culture, and for the city that believed in a poet with a dream,” Mayfield said. “As someone who’s performed in over 32 countries, been awarded International Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and seen both struggle and success—I knew I had to come back and pour into the same streets that poured into me.”

He added, “Having your own day doesn’t happen everyday nor does making it from Delaware. I’m also looking forward to AllHiphop Day coming soon as well.”

Mayfield, who transitioned from athlete to rapper, author, and entrepreneur, is also the CEO of 1NA Alkaline Water. He became the first Black-owned brand in his category to be stocked in major grocery chains, including ALDI.

Beyond his music and business ventures, Mayfield remains actively involved in youth development, running summer camps and mentoring programs throughout Delaware.

He also holds a Key to the City of Dover and has built a reputation for using his platform to promote wellness, education, and social impact.

The 1NA Day event will also feature community vendors, a hydration station, and local resource booths offering job and health services.

1NA Day will run from 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Please refer to the flyer below for more information.