Rapper Erica Banks Arrested In Drug Charge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Erica Banks encountered another round of legal scrutiny after Atlanta-area officers linked her to a controlled substance case in DeKalb County.

Erica Banks faces another legal setback in metro Atlanta after officers booked the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member on a drug charge Monday during a traffic stop along local Buford Highway. Authorities say she was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on an allegation of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The arrest marks a sharp turn for a performer better known for reality TV drama than run-ins with police. Booking documents confirm Banks, nee Erica Scharmane Breaux, was taken into custody after the stop. Officials have not yet explained what prompted the traffic pull-over or what officers claim to have recovered during the encounter.

Brookhaven police are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.

READ ALSO: Erica Banks Busted With Stolen Gun In Airport

This latest arrest adds to a growing list of legal issues for Banks this year. Back in August, she was detained at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after TSA officers discovered a stolen handgun in her carry-on. Authorities said the weapon had been reported stolen in South Carolina, and she was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

That case remains pending.

County jail officials said Banks was held for several hours Monday before she was released.

Bond information had not been posted and neither Breaux nor her legal representatives have issued public comments.

The situation has created fresh waves of uncertainty around her future on the VH1 series and any upcoming projects.

AllHipHop will continue to report on Banks’ continuing legal saga as it develops.