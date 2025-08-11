Rapper Snaps After Spotting A Baby In The Crowd At Mexico City Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Maluma paused his Mexico City concert to publicly call out a woman for bringing her baby, saying it was dangerous and totally out of line.

Maluma cut his concert short in Mexico City to go full dad-mode on a woman who brought her baby to the gig, and he wasn’t cool about it either.

Right in the middle of his set, Maluma spotted the infant and slammed the brakes on the music.

He locked eyes with the mom and said, “Ma’am, I’m going to tell you something. Don’t bring him here; leave him there. With all due respect, I’m already a father. What’s he? A year old?”

The vibe shifted real quick as the crowd watched him go off.

“Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are really loud, where the sound is really loud?”

He kept going, calling her out for swinging the kid around like a stuffed animal.

“Your baby doesn’t even know what he’s doing here. Next time, protect his ears or something. That’s really irresponsible, and you were waving the baby around like he was a toy. That kid really doesn’t want to be there.”

Maluma, who has a 17-month-old daughter with girlfriend Susana Gómez, made it super clear he’d never pull that stunt.

“I would never” bring his own child to a show, he said. “So next time, be a little more aware.”

Once the clip started bouncing around online, folks were split.

Some backed Maluma for speaking up about safety, while others thought he went too hard and embarrassed the woman in front of everyone.

No word yet if the mom rolled out after the warning or stuck around with the baby in tow.