Rapper Starves Himself To Raise $100k For Sudan

Canadian rapper Jae Deen hasn’t eaten in 8 days, surviving only on water to raise $100K for Sudan’s humanitarian crisis. Already hit $26K.

The Toronto-based artist launched his “Starving for Sudan” campaign on January 12. He has already hit his $100K goal, he revealed in a tearful Instagram post.

“This is the most emotional video I have ever put on the internet. I don’t cry on camera, but when thinking about the starving children who don’t have the privilege that I have…I couldn’t contain my emotions. The work is only beginning now,” Jae Deen said.

To everyone who believed and donated to our campaign, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Deen co-founded the Islamic Hip-Hop duo Deen Squad. The Ghanaian-Canadian artist converted to Islam and built his career blending religious themes with Hip-Hop beats.

Sudan’s war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Over 30 million people need humanitarian assistance in 2025. Nearly 25 million people face acute hunger, with 637,000 on the brink of famine.

The conflict started in April 2023 when fighting erupted between military factions. More than 11 million people have been internally displaced. Another 1.4 million refugees fled to neighboring countries.

Deen’s campaign has attracted over 200 participants who joined his fast. Content creators and members of the Muslim community are supporting his water-only protest.

“I’m so ashamed to see that the internet is silent about this situation,” Deen told Al Jazeera. “I completely gave up eating food, only drinking water to survive, FOR SUDAN.”

The rapper documented his daily struggle on social media. He posted updates showing his physical deterioration while emphasizing Sudan’s children who face starvation daily. Famine has been confirmed in at least 10 locations across Sudan. The Zamzam camp houses 400,000 displaced persons facing severe food shortages.

Another 17 areas are at risk of famine conditions.

Deen partnered with Ummah Relief to collect donations. The charity organization provides emergency aid to conflict zones and disaster areas worldwide.

The artist previously used his platform for social justice causes. He released tracks supporting Palestinian liberation and addressing Islamophobia in Western societies.