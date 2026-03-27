Ray J Calls Tyrese’s Verzuz Performance Trash, After He Proclaimed Victory

Ray J stirred fresh debate after declaring Tank the winner over Tyrese and calling the singer’s Verzuz performance “trash” during a blunt R&B discussion.

Ray J reignited the Verzuz debate after publicly declaring Tank the winner over Tyrese and criticizing the singer’s performance as he weighed in on R&B bragging rights.

The singer and reality television personality recently shared his unfiltered thoughts about how a matchup between Tank and Tyrese would play out. Ray J made it clear he believes Tank would win based on overall performance strength, pointing to what he views as a stronger showing on the Verzuz stage.

Ray J did not soften his stance when discussing Tyrese. Instead, he bluntly called the performance “trash” and even compared it unfavorably to his own widely discussed appearance during the 2022 Verzuz era. That appearance became a viral talking point at the time, generating both jokes and support depending on who was watching.

Tyrese has claimed victory on several accounts and even stated that his price has gone up in a video featuring manager Mona Scott-Young.

His comments arrive as Verzuz continues to be a measuring stick for legacy artists, particularly in R&B where live vocals often carry as much weight as hit records. While the platform originally positioned itself as a celebration of musical catalogs, fans have consistently treated the events like competitive showdowns where performance quality matters just as much as song selection.

Ray J’s remarks also reflect how artists themselves still view Verzuz as a proving ground. Even when the battles are framed as friendly celebrations, the culture surrounding them tends to focus on who delivered the better live experience.

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The conversation around Tank and Tyrese has circulated among R&B listeners for years, with both artists boasting extensive catalogs and devoted supporters. Tank is often praised for his vocal consistency and songwriting resume, while Tyrese has long been recognized for his emotional delivery and signature ballads. That contrast has made the idea of a matchup between the two a frequent topic among fans of the genre.