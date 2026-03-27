Ray J Claims $6 Million Kim Kardashian Settlement Over Sex Tape Settlement

Ray J pushed back against Kim Kardashian in court as their dispute over past scandals and alleged agreements pulled their history back into headlines.

The Ray J–Kim Kardashian legal battle resurfaced Friday after newly reported documents suggested a $6 million agreement tied to their long running dispute over a 2003 sex tape and public statements about it.

The reported nine page confidential settlement agreement, first published by TMZ, allegedly shows signatures from Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr., Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Sonja Norwood and Jenner’s production company. The document reportedly outlines terms requiring all sides to avoid public attacks against each other while limiting legal exposure involving Disney and Hulu.

The development adds another twist to a legal conflict that stretches back nearly two decades but has grown more heated in recent years as both sides traded lawsuits and public accusations.

Ray J Kim Kardashian

According to reports about the alleged agreement, all parties were expected to avoid statements that could damage reputations or business interests. The terms also reportedly required Ray J to release Disney and Hulu from liability connected to claims tied to the reality series The Kardashians.

The agreement surfaced as part of a broader legal clash that includes a defamation lawsuit Kardashian and Jenner filed against Ray J in October 2025. That case followed comments Ray J made suggesting possible criminal behavior.

“If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said during a May 2025 interview.

Ray J later intensified his position during a September 2025 Twitch stream.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is ‘bout to be crazy,” he said. “The feds is coming, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Ray J responded legally one month after the defamation filing with his own countersuit. He alleged Kardashian violated an earlier understanding that neither would publicly revisit the sex tape controversy. His filing also claimed Kardashian created what he described as a “fresh fake Sex Tape ‘controversy’” connected to promotion surrounding The Kardashians in 2021.

Ray J further claimed mediation discussions led to the reported $6 million agreement and a commitment by all involved to avoid further public discussion of the tape. However he alleged the deal was broken when season three episodes of the Hulu series included references to the situation.

According to his legal response, Kardashian and Jenner maintained those episodes fell outside the agreement because they were filmed before the settlement was finalized.

Kardashian forcefully denied Ray J’s broader claims in a March 2026 court declaration.

“His claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a ‘fake’ lawsuit against the p### company that released it to ‘create buzz’ is a lie,” she stated.

Jenner also rejected the accusations in strong terms.

“As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue, but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades,” Jenner said.

The legal fight remains active with competing claims still working through the court system as both sides continue to defend their reputations and their version of events tied to one of pop culture’s most talked about controversies.