Ray J Says Fan Swiped His Heart Monitor, Begs For Its Return

Ray J’s heart monitor was stolen by a fan during his Valentine’s Day concert in Shreveport, Louisiana, while performing “One Wish.”

The R&B singer was performing his 2005 hit “One Wish” when he jumped into the crowd and someone snatched the critical medical device from his body.

Ray J told TMZ that the stolen monitor contains vital health data that his medical team desperately needs to track his ongoing heart condition.

The 45-year-old artist has been wearing the device for two weeks as doctors monitor his heart, which is currently operating at only 25 percent capacity.

Ray J is now offering a cash reward for the safe return of the monitor, stressing that this situation is “no joke” during what doctors called a particularly critical period.

The theft comes just days after Ray J performed with what appeared to be blood streaming from his eyes, raising serious concerns about his health status.

The singer recently revealed that doctors told him he may have less than a year to live after his heart failure diagnosis. Ray J was hospitalized in Las Vegas in January when he experienced severe chest pains and battled a life-threatening case of pneumonia that left him fighting for his life.

During his recovery, he shared with fans that his heart is barely functioning and that “2027 is definitely a wrap for me” based on what doctors told him.

The Valentine’s Day concert incident adds another layer of drama to Ray J’s ongoing health crisis that has dominated headlines in recent weeks.

Medical professionals have confirmed that his heart condition is severe, with the singer requiring constant monitoring to track his cardiac function and prevent further complications. Ray J has been transparent about his struggles, telling fans that he “almost died” during his recent hospitalization and that his sister Brandy has been covering his medical expenses.

The singer emphasized that whoever takes the monitor must understand the seriousness of the situation and return it immediately so his medical team can analyze it.

Ray J’s management team has not yet announced whether future performances will be canceled or postponed while he deals with this latest health setback.

The Shreveport Police Department confirmed they are investigating the theft as a potential felony due to the medical nature of the stolen device.