Ray J shocked viewers during a Twitch livestream Monday night (May 5) when he claimed he was sexually assaulted by his babysitter as a child, leaving his guests visibly confused and unsure how to respond.

“My babysitter raped me,” Ray J blurted out, repeating the statement as he pulled his hat down over his face.

The room fell silent, with some of the women on the stream unsure whether he was being serious.

“We listen, and we don’t judge,” one woman said, while others nervously laughed, unsure how to process the moment. Ray J, who also laughed, quickly added, “It’s not funny.”

The conversation took a darker turn as he continued.

“She raped me,” he said, adding, “She had some big t######, she made me suck her t######. They was real big too.”

When one of the women asked if he was traumatized, Ray J described the alleged abuse in graphic detail.

“I tried to do what she told me to do,” he stated. “She said, Go up down, and now go up up down. But think I was just too small to really like, penetrate correctly, inside her hole.”

Ray J claimed the babysitter assaulted him after a game of hide and seek, putting him in a headlock and lifting her shirt.

The group of women on the stream appeared unsure whether to believe him, especially as he continued to make offhand remarks about “big t######.”

Ray J, who has long been known for his unpredictable behavior and controversial moments, did not elaborate further or provide additional details about the alleged incident.