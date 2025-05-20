Ray Vaughn Drags Diddy Into Joey Bada$$ Beef With Latest Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Much like Kendrick Lamar and Drake last year, Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn’s beef continues to yield multiple diss tracks. Following’s Joey’s release of “My Town” on Monday night (May 19), the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper is back with another verbal lashing, “Goldeneye.”

Produced by J. White Did It, the track finds Vaughn dragging Diddy into the mix, claiming that the Pro Era alum is a “Diddy-bop.”

He raps, “Them gay lines is out of pocket/I ain’t never been to Diddy house/Serayah gon’ be shocked when all that footage come out/Couldn’t get a Grammy and said, ‘F### it n####, put me on that castin’ couch’/That’s the type of dick-licking s### you should be rappin’ bout.”

The single art is a bold statement in itself and features Pro Era members with targets on their foreheads.

Joey Bada$$ sparked the East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry with “The Ruler’s Back” in January, when he rapped, “Too much West Coast dick lickin’/I’m hearin’ n##### throwin’ rocks, really ain’t sh*t stickin’/’Cause if we talkin’ bar for bar, really it’s slim pickings.” He also appeared to target Kendrick Lamar with, “I got murals in my city, f### a nomination/This for every time they left me out the conversation.” Vaughn responded with “Crashout Heritage,” while Daylyt fired back with “Hiyu.”

Then on May 13, Red Bull 1520 enlisted Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ and Ab-Soul for its “Spiral Freestyle” series in which Joey dropped lines aimed at Daylyt and Vaughn.

“I shine through the late night,” he rapped. “I ain’t gotta lose no sleep to break Daylyt/Shouldn’t give you the time of day/But f### it shine a light on ’em, I’m a light Ray/If you need the attention, tell Top he gotta pay.”

Vaughn fired back with “Hoe Era,” which included the line, “B#### you washed/You ain’t carrying no torch/You let Ice Spice turn into the King of New York.”

Daylyt is getting in on the action again, too, with “Ayo.” Check it out below.