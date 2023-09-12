RBX Taps Into Death Row Records Controversy With “Lets Ride” Banger

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“When we first started working with RBX on the album, he was told that Snoop was bringin’ back the original Death Row cast,” Labcabin Records’ Sccit says, “and that there were big plans in store…we later found that it was all talk.”

Veteran West Coast rapper RBX, who will be inextricably linked to Dr. Dre’s The Chronic for all eternity, has returned with a video for “Lets Ride,” the second single from his forthcoming album, Hibernation Shivers. With vocal contributions from Sccit and Klientel as well as production by Sccit and Siavash The Grouch, the track harkens back to Hip-Hop’s golden era when G-funk ruled the airwaves.

“Snoopy [Snoop Dogg] done bought Death Row, but it was Sccit and Siavash who inspired me to make music again with the bangers they was bringin’ to the table,” RBX tells AllHipHop. “That authentic energy—none of that phony bullsh##, ya dig?”

As for the video, it’s a relatively straightforward affair, with RBX and posse posted up at various spots around the San Fernando Valley. But it also taps into the controversy surrounding the return of Death Row Records, with a fictional baseball game between Death Row and Labcabin Records ending in an all-out brawl.

“We got nothin’ but the upmost respect for Death Row’s legacy and were initially very happy to see it back in Snoop’s hands,” Sccit explains. “But the fact of the matter is, what the real Hip-Hop heads expected and what’s been coming out from them is night and day. When we first started working with RBX on the album, he was told that Snoop was bringin’ back the original Death Row cast and that there were big plans in store.

“Dogg Pound, Suga Free, Eastsidaz, Lady of Rage as well. They were all said to be droppin’, but we later found that it was all talk when nothing but R&B compilations and different type of stuff was being pushed. We used that as motivation to make some great music on our own terms without all the Hollywood vibes.”

Hibernation Shivers marks the first RBX album since 2007’s Broken Silence. The album boasts appearances by MC Eiht, Project Pat, Spice 1, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Ras Kass, Krayzie Bone, Cold 187um, Fatlip. The project is expected to arrive in November. Until then, check out the “Lets Ride” video above.