Rich Homie Quan Incident Report Reveals New Details About His Death

Rich Homie Quan passed away on September 5. Early reports said he died of a drug overdose, but his cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.

Investigators released an incident report about the death of Rich Homie Quan. The report included new information from the day he died.

Rich Homie Quan’s brother told police he found the late rapper sleeping on the floor around 3 a.m. His brother thought something was amiss but didn’t contact emergency services.

“[He] advised me that it was very unusual because he had food in his mouth,” an officer noted in the report. “He lifted him up and put him on the sofa.”

Rich Homie Quan’s girlfriend woke up around 6:45 a.m. and realized he wasn’t in their bedroom. She saw him on the sofa while getting their kids ready for school. His girlfriend took their kids to school and discovered he was still sleeping when she returned. She went back to bed and woke up again around 11 a.m. She called 911 after checking on him and discovering his body was cold. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

No cause of death has been disclosed. Rich Homie Quan’s family issued an official statement as they began planning a public service for him.

“On Thursday, September 5, 2024 the Lamar family lost our beloved son, brother, father and friend,” the family said. “Known to the world as Rich Homie Quan, Dequantes Devontay Lamar was a proud native of the great city of Atlanta, Georgia and represented for the A as he and his music traveled across this globe. While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on.”

They added, “Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful. Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time.”

Rich Homie Quan was 33. He is survived by five children.